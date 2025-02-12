Extreme cold again Wednesday night

BOZEMAN – Good news is warmer temperatures with increasing snow is coming by Friday the bad news is wind will be increasing ahead of the next weather maker Wednesday night into Thursday the could produce extremely cold wind chills and areas of blowing snow.

A Winter Storm Watch (soon to be upgraded) has been issued for the Livingston area with peak gusts up to 60 mph are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Areas of blowing and drifting snow could reduce visibility down to a ½ at times.

The National Weather Service has issued another EXTREME COLD WARNING for most SW Montana east of the divide Wednesday night into Thursday morning with wind chills as low as –40 below zero possible. Frostbite is possible within 10 minutes on exposed skin.

The National Weather Service has issued another EXTREME COLD ADVISORY for the Butte-Blackfoot region now through 11 am Thursday. Wind chills down to –30 below zero and frostbite is possible within 30 minutes.

A Pacific storm will begin to pass just South of Montana Thursday into Friday but will likely spin bands of snow across most of Montana with valley snow accumulations in the 1”-4” possible Thursday through Saturday morning. Although this will bring in milder air, snow and blowing snow will produce difficult travel conditions.

There are Winter Storm Warnings up across southern and eastern Idaho Thursday into Friday including the Island Park, ID area.