Dry thunderstorms to continue into Thursday and Friday

BOZEMAN – A mostly dry cold front will begin to push across Montana Thursday. Ahead of the front is a stronger SW flow aloft with mid to high level moisture capable of producing isolated to scattered dry thunderstorms.

Ahead of this front is a surge of heat and wind and when combined with isolated dry thunderstorms creates extreme fire weather conditions. For that reason, a RED FLAG WARNING continues over SW Montana through Wednesday evening.

As the cold front moves eastward the dry thunderstorm threat will also move eastward and isolated dry thunderstorms are possible from Bozeman to West Yellowstone through eastern Montana Thursday.

Thus, a new round of RED FLAG WARNINGS has been issued for Thursday afternoon and evening mostly east of the divide.

Friday afternoon there is a slight chance for a few thunderstorms to clip SW Montana across southern Beaverhead, Madison, Gallatin and Park Counties.

Good news arrives over the weekend as temperatures should fall slightly cooler than normal with a NW flow aloft and mostly dry conditions.