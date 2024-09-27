Dry cold front on Sunday

BOZEMAN – A warm and dry pattern is setting this weekend across Montana with temperatures expected to be a good 10 to 20 degrees above seasonal averages.

Sunday could be a critical fire weather day with a dry cold front passing through the state. There will be no moisture with this frontal passage but there will be stronger surface wind. The combination of above normal temperatures, dry vegetation, lower humidity, and strong surface wind will create erratic fire behavior.

Behind the cold front temperatures will begin to cool closer to normal levels and create possible frosty morning lows next week.