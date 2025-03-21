Difficult travel conditions Friday night into Saturday morning

BOZEMAN – A stronger Pacific cold front will pass through Montana Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

This storm system will produce another round of strong surface wind gusts and bring scattered snow showers to SW Montana.

The timing on the wind and snow will arrive mostly Saturday morning but this system will hit Butte to Missoula overnight Friday first and then head toward Bozeman by Saturday morning.

There are Winter Weather Advisories, High Wind Watches, and a Winter Storm Warning across western and SW Montana. This means there is high confidence for difficult travel conditions Friday night into Saturday afternoon.

In the High Wind Watch areas peak wind gusts up to 65 mph are possible and this includes the Whitehall to Bozeman region and from Whitehall to Helena to Townsend.

Winter Weather Advisory covers most of SW Montana Friday night into Saturday and includes the Butte to Dillon region over to Ennis-Big Sky-West Yellowstone.

All mountain passes will see snow and blowing snow Friday night into Saturday morning.