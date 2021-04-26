Damp and cool for your Monday

Today's Forecast:

Damp and foggy to start your Monday. Skies will slowly clear as we move through the day leaving highs in the upper 40s and low 50s with a light northwest wind between 5-10 mph. Showers will mainly be packed into the first part of the morning.

BOZEMAN: High: 51; Low: 30. Cool and damp to start the day with highs only in the low 50s under partly cloudy skies for the afternoon or early evening.

BUTTE: High: 48; Low: 26. Cool clouds will slowly clear during the afternoon with a light northwest wind between 5-10 mph.

DILLON: High: 52; Low: 28. A few isolated rain showers are possible for the morning before our skies clear through the afternoon and evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 46; Low: 21. Spotty showers will give way to clearing skies for the afternoon. Lows tonight will fall quickly to the 20s overnight.

