Critical fire weather day Thursday

BOZEMAN – Another perfect temperature day for SW Montana but above normal temperatures will return beginning Thursday with a significant heatwave this weekend into early next week.

Monsoon thunderstorms are possible to develop Thursday and Friday afternoon over SW Montana. These should be very isolated and hit and miss. Some will be wet and other mostly dry. All thunderstorms tomorrow will produce lightning.

Gust outflow wind gusts around these thunderstorms will also impact SW Montana.

The combination of hot, mostly dry, gusty winds and lightning has a RED FLAG WARNING up for most SW Montana Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.

Conditions look favorable for possible new fire starts. Please use extreme caution with all outdoor activities Thursday and Friday afternoons.

The flow aloft will shift back to the SW as well for the rest of the week and into the weekend. This will allow thick wildfire smoke to drift over SW Montana so plan on worsening air quality.