Critical Fire Weather Conditions This Weekend

BOZEMAN – Red Flag Warnings are up across SW Montana Saturday afternoon and early evening.

This means the weather forecast is calling for more extreme heat, very low humidity, and increasing surface wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph.

That triple threat will produce erratic fire behavior. Small fires could grow quickly out of control. Under these conditions human caused fires are the greatest threat for new fire starts.

Please use common sense with your outdoor activities Saturday and Sunday.