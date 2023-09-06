Copy and paste forecast through the weekend

BOZEMAN – Air quality continues to slowly improve across central and eastern Montana. The far eastern counties of Montana are still dealing with the unhealthy air quality from wildfire smoke coming from Canada.

The flow aloft is beginning to lock into a SW flow which will keep temperatures hovering near normal through the weekend, but it also is adding a little bit of atmospheric moisture.

Afternoon to early evening thunderstorms is possible today through the end of the weekend especially across SW Montana. Most of the rumbles will be very isolated and hit and miss so not everyone will see convective activity.