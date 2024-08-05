Cooler with thunderstorms

BOZEMAN – A wonderful pattern change this week is coming to Montana with cooler temperatures and scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Monsoonal moisture continues to lift up on the backside of a High pressure ridge over the central Rockies. This continues to produce isolated to scattered thunderstorms over western and SW Montana for several days.

A Pacific storm over Southern Canada will begin to dig to the SE slowly and this will produce cooler temperatures for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

This Low will also help produce scattered showers and thunderstorms but mostly across central and northern Montana.

Thunderstorm activity will develop into the early evening hours tonight over SW Montana with scattered thunderstorms rolling over the region between 6 pm Monday and 2 am Tuesday morning.

Thunderstorms will develop in the early afternoon Tuesday with a better chance of stronger thunderstorms from Butte to Bozeman northeastward.

Some thunderstorms could produce damaging wind gusts and large hail, frequent lightning, and hopefully moderate to heavy rainfall.