BOZEMAN – A slow moving Low-pressure system will bring cooler temperatures and off and on showers.

A few thunderstorms are also possible along with higher mountain snow. The best chance of snow will arrive Saturday night into Sunday. Big Sky, Wisdom, Cooke City just to name a few locations could see minor accumulations of snow.

Temperatures will remain on the cooler side throughout most of next week and there will be some occasional showers especially mid to late next week.