Cooler Thursday with a warming trend beginning Friday

BOZEMAN – A Pacific storm has passed and will continue to track to the East tonight. Behind this storm system is cooler air and a little more wind through Thursday morning.

Temperatures will likely fall slightly below normal Thursday but begin to rise slightly above normal by Friday and into the weekend.

By Monday temperatures could reach the lower 40s locally, however, the reason for the jump in temperature is due to the next stronger cold front. Ahead of that front a windy and mild Monday but more snow and cold will arrive Monday night into Tuesday with valley and mountain snow likely over SW Montana.