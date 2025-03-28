Cooler this weekend with several rounds of rain or snow

BOZEMAN – A slow moving Low-pressure system will continue to bring a chance for off and on rain or snow to lower valleys and periods of moderate to heavy and very wet mountain snow.

Mountain passes across SW Montana will see several rounds of snow especially at night and thus look for wintry travel conditions.

There are Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches up across SW Montana mostly for mountains and passes beginning Friday night and continuing through Sunday morning.

Cooler temperatures and locally windy conditions are also expected this weekend into early next week.