Cooler for a few days

BOZEMAN – Warmer than normal temperatures will be on hold for a few days as a cooler northerly flow develops Tuesday into Wednesday.

A weak and disorganized Canadian cold front will drop through the state producing a few mainly mountain snow showers, a very low probability for valley precipitation, localized wind gusts and as mentioned cooler temperatures.

A gradual warming trend begins Thursday into Friday but a Pacific storm could produce valley rain and mountain snow Friday into Saturday morning and cooler temperatures by the weekend into early next week.

