Cool, wet, windy with a slow moving Pacific storm

BOZEMAN – A slow moving Low-pressure system will continue to produce cool, wet and windy conditions across the entire state for several more days.

There is high probability that most mountain ranges will see accumulating snow and even some higher elevated valleys could see some minor snow accumulations over the next few days.

The other impact this storm system is producing is areas of very strong surface wind gusts between 40 to 60 mph or stronger.

There are numerous high wind highlights up across the state of Montana through Tuesday evening.

Once this storm begins to drift out of the region, a stronger High-pressure ridge will develop and bring back above to well above normal temperatures by the weekend.