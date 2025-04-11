Cool, wet, and windy this weekend

BOZEMAN – A NW flow aloft will pave the way for scattered rain or snow showers to pass through Montana.

A cold front arrives first on Saturday and this frontal passage will create scattered showers with a few isolated thunderstorms and higher mountain snow. Wind gusts will be increasing by Saturday afternoon with localized gusts greater than 30 mph.

A Low-pressure system will drop in from Canada Saturday evening into Sunday morning producing cooler temperatures and lowering snow levels down to the valley floor. East of the divide should have a higher probability of light valley snow and moderate snow accumulations for most mountain ranges.

The weather pattern will settle down by early next week.