Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cool, wet, and windy this weekend

APRIL11JET.png
Posted

BOZEMAN – A NW flow aloft will pave the way for scattered rain or snow showers to pass through Montana.

A cold front arrives first on Saturday and this frontal passage will create scattered showers with a few isolated thunderstorms and higher mountain snow. Wind gusts will be increasing by Saturday afternoon with localized gusts greater than 30 mph.

A Low-pressure system will drop in from Canada Saturday evening into Sunday morning producing cooler temperatures and lowering snow levels down to the valley floor. East of the divide should have a higher probability of light valley snow and moderate snow accumulations for most mountain ranges.

The weather pattern will settle down by early next week.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader