Cool temperatures today but hot again Tuesday

BOZEMAN – Finally a down shift on temperatures over SW Montana Monday. Upper-level Low over northern Wyoming is spinning scattered showers and cooler temperatures across the southern half of Montana today.

Some much needed light to moderate rain, higher humidity and cooler temperatures is a welcome change. The atmosphere will be slightly unstable this afternoon and thunderstorms are likely to develop along the Continental Divide and push eastward.

Butte there is a slight chance for a few late afternoon to early evening rumbles but Bozeman there a higher probability for showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening.

This disturbance will spin out of the region later tonight and temperatures will once again jump up into the 90s Tuesday.

You probably noticed considerable hazy skies over the region this weekend and again today. This is wildfire smoke from fires across the western U.S. and more haziness is likely this week.

New model updates are signaling another cool down is possible Thursday through Friday but turning hot again by the weekend.

There is a slight chance for a few late afternoon thunderstorms daily over SW Montana, however, the probability of storms is low.

