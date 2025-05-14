Cool temperatures sticking around through Friday

BOZEMAN – Some of the heaviest rounds of rain and snow have developed between Butte and Helena over the last 24 hours. This region is dealing with mountain snow and valley rain with a half an inch of moisture up to an inch.

The current storm system is slowly tracking off to the East and it should begin to pull out of SW Montana overnight. A NW flow will develop keeping temperatures cooler than normal and continue to produce scattered showers and some higher mountain snow through Friday.

Another round of cool and wet weather is coming by the end of the weekend into early next week.