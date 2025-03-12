Cool and wet weather returns Thursday into Friday for SW Montana

BOZEMAN – The next weather maker is currently moving into Northern California and should continue to track the east and NE over the next 24 hours. This storm will clip SW Montana Thursday morning through Friday morning with the best chance of for moderate snow over mountain ranges in Beaverhead, Madison, and Gallatin Counties along with Yellowstone National Park.

There are Winter Weather Advisories up from 6 am Thursday through 6 am Friday for higher elevations in Beaverhead, Madison, and Gallatin Counties. This includes Big Sky, West Yellowstone, Wisdom and Wise River. 3”-7” of snow is possible at pass level with 9”-13” for higher elevations. Wind gusts up to 40 mph is also possible so look for areas of blowing snow to create difficult travel conditions.

There will be scattered rain or snow showers for most lower valleys in SW Montana mostly Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Wet roads could become icy Friday morning.