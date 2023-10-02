Watch Now
Cool and wet continues for another day or two

Posted at 1:14 PM, Oct 02, 2023
BOZEMAN – A few more days of cool and unsettled weather as a deep trough of Low-pressure is sitting over the central and northern Rockies and a weak disturbance is pushing into the pacific NW which will add a little more valley rain and mountain snow through Tuesday evening.

A NW flow will develop Tuesday and Wednesday and that should continue to produce cooler than normal temperatures.

A large High-pressure ridge is currently developing off the pacific NW coast and will begin to push eastward by the middle of the week. Initially this will help produce a NW flow aloft but by the end of the week and especially by the weekend this ridge pattern will bring well above normal temperatures to Montana.

