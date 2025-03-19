Cool and unsettled through the weekend with another cold front Thursday

BOZEMAN – The next weather maker is another Pacific cold front that is currently moving into the Pacific NW and should begin to reach western Montana by Thursday morning. This storm front will bring locally windy conditions on Thursday with a good chance for mountain snow and a little valley snow throughout the day.

A brief break on Friday and then the 2nd cold front will arrive by Saturday with more wind and scattered snow showers.

Temperatures will remain on the cool side through the weekend as long as these Pacific storm fronts pass through the region.

A pattern change is still on track for next week as High-pressure builds in and temperatures will rise well above normal with 60s and a few lower 70s possible.