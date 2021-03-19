Cool and unsettled this weekend

BOZEMAN – A cool and unsettled weather pattern is here and should continue this weekend into early next week.

High-pressure is retreating and a trough is now digging into the Pacific NW into the Northern Rockies. This will produce cooler temperatures and scattered rain or snow along with gusty wind at times.

KBZK

Thunderstorms are possible over SW Montana Friday afternoon and should be extremely weak with an occasional rumble or flash of lightning.

The bigger weather hazard this weekend will be mountain snow. Heavy wet snow is expected above 6,000 feet and some mountain passes could see several inches of slushy snow. Watch for snow covered and icy conditions in the morning hours Saturday and again Sunday morning.

Lower valleys could see a rain/snow mix off and on through the weekend into early next week.

