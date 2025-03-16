Cool and breezy for St. Patrick's Day in SW Montana

BOZEMAN - A stronger cold front is creating powerful surface wind gusts across SW Montana Sunday afternoon and evening with the strongest peak gusts up to 60 mph likely to be east of the divide.

There are High Wind Warnings up through midnight for most of SW Montana east of the divide. Sustained wind 30 to 45 mph and peak gusts 55 to 65 mph are possible. The wind should diminish overnight but behind a cold front a cool west to NW breeze is likely for Monday.

There is moisture with this system as well and mountain snow is likely across most of Montana. The areas of greatest concern for SW Montana will be from Big Sky to West Yellowstone, Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass, Island Park, ID and the Idaho side of Monida Pass. Also the upper Big Hole region could see some difficult travel conditions with snow and wind around Wisdom. The National Weather has a Winter Weather Advisory up through noon Monday.

