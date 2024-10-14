Comet viewing forecast and a pattern change is coming later this week

BOZEMAN – Did you see the comet last night? No worries, you can see it again tonight. Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS will be visible again tonight with mostly clear skies. Look shortly after sunset toward the west.

Weather patterns remain the same again today as High-pressure dominates the pattern with above normal temperatures and dry conditions. This is about to come to an abrupt end as colder air from Canada and Pacific moisture begin to move into the Pacific NW today and should catch up to Montana by Wednesday night and Thursday.

Ahead of this storm system temperatures will remain well above normal and as a cold front begins to push in from the west surface wind gusts will increase Wednesday afternoon. This could create higher fire danger.

Once the storm rolls in Wednesday night look for scattered rain or snow showers over SW Montana. Snow accumulations are possible for most mountain ranges and there could even be a little valley snow to stick to the ground briefly Thursday into Friday.

Temperatures will be very chilly Thursday and Friday and well below normal with highs in the 40s and morning lows in the teens.

By the weekend temperatures will moderate a little or climb back up to normal levels but another round of colder air with some moisture will begin to drop into Montana early next week.