Coldest weekend this winter

BOZEMAN – Record cold temperatures are likely for SW Montana Saturday morning. Arctic air is digging deeply at all levels, fresh snow on the ground, clear skies tonight, all these factors favor temperatures crashing hard Saturday morning between –25 to –35 below zero.

Wind chills will also be extremely cold across the entire state. A light breeze will bring feels like temperatures colder than –30 below zero and possibly colder than –60 below zero.

The National Weather Service has WIND CHILL WARNINGS and WIND CHILL ADVISORIES up Friday through Sunday evening. Wind chills –30 to –60 or colder are possible. This means frostbite and hypothermia are possible in under 30 minutes.

Limit your exposure to this extreme cold as much as possible!

Sunday morning and Monday morning will also fall well below zero but temperatures will begin to moderate by Tuesday afternoon of next week and we could be above freezing for daytime highs by the end of next week.