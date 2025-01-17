Coldest temperatures of the winter season through Monday

BOZEMAN – Cold to very cold temperatures will develop throughout the weekend into early next week. Sunday and Monday morning will be well below zero and many of our classic cold valleys like Butte and West Yellowstone could easily fall between –20 to –30 below zero if skies are clear Sunday night.

Winter Weather Advisories remain in place in the Butte/Blackfoot region with light snow and some minor blowing snow travel issues.

Dry and cold air will deepen by Sunday into Monday with temperatures gradually moderating beginning Tuesday afternoon.