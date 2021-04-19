Colder temperatures behind today's cold front

BOZEMAN – An impressive cold front brought a blast of winter to Montana today. Snow impacted most of the region with 1”-5” reported for most lower valleys and mountains picking up over 6”. This was a good Spring type snow with lots of moisture.

Watch for wet roads to become icy Monday night into Tuesday morning especially for mountain passes that are wet Monday afternoon and scattered light snow bands passing through the region tonight.

Behind this front temperatures will remain chilly through Tuesday. In fact, Tuesday morning lows will be well below normal. Temperatures should begin to warm up by Wednesday as a High-pressure ridge will produce a mostly dry and mild pattern through Thursday.

There will be several weaker disturbances passing through later this week and late weekend. We are entering that time of year with temperature rises and falls as we transition away from winter like conditions.

