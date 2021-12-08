Watch
Weather

Actions

Colder for a few days

items.[0].videoTitle
DEC8WESTYELLOWSTONE.png
Posted at 12:58 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 14:58:15-05

BOZEMAN – A cold front is passing through Montana Wednesday afternoon producing gusty surface winds and scattered snow showers. Lower valleys like Bozeman could see a rain/snow mix by early evening tonight this will likely impact tonight’s commute.

Temperatures will be trending colder for a few days to wrap up the work week, but a slow warming trend starts this weekend through early next week as temperatures climb back up into the upper 30s to mid 40s.

The next weather maker will arrive on Tuesday of next week with another round of rain or snow, gusty winds, and trending cooler by Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader