Cold temperatures continues into Tuesday

BOZEMAN – A powerful cold front produced a whole lot of shaking and rattling over Montana Monday. The good news is that front is sailing into the Dakota’s Monday afternoon. Behind the front temperatures are running a good 30 degrees colder and some areas of the state it’s a 40-degree temperature drop from Sunday into Monday.

There is a little bit of moisture in the NW flow aloft and thus a slight chance for snow mostly mountain based is possible tonight into Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will remain cooler than normal for another 24 hours, but a warming and drying trend is scheduled to begin Wednesday and continue through the weekend.

Temperatures could jump back up into the 60s for some by Thursday and most areas of SW Montana by Friday and Saturday.

