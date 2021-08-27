Cold front will bring much cooler temperatures to the region tonight and Saturday

BOZEMAN – Another Pacific storm passing through Montana and southern Canada. A cold front is passing through Montana Friday afternoon producing gusty winds, cooler temperatures and scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The SE corner of Montana has a higher probability for stronger thunderstorms Friday afternoon and early evening with a few damaging storms possible south of Miles City.

Western and SW Montana counties will continue to see a few showers and isolated weak thunderstorms through sunset Friday.

The weather pattern will settle down over the weekend behind this storm system but plan on chilly temperatures statewide Saturday. Morning lows Saturday will dip into the 30s and low 40s with highs Saturday only in the 50s and 60s.

Beginning Sunday the flow aloft will return out of the SW and that will help push temperatures back up to near normal levels and slightly above normal levels by Monday.

