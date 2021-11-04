Cold front to produce a few showers and cooler temperatures Thursday night

BOZEMAN – Cold front still on track to push through Montana Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

Scattered valley rain and higher mountain snow is possible with this front along with gusty surface winds. This frontal system will pass through the state quickly and should be gone by Friday morning.

Behind the front a slight cool down Friday but temperatures should remain near to slightly above normal Friday.

The next cold front will arrive Saturday night and will bring another shot of moisture to the state starting in NW Montana Saturday afternoon and the rest of the state Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Scattered valley rain and mountain is possible with this second system late weekend and some mountain passes will see minor accumulating snow and possible wintry travel.

Every Thursday we get an update on the latest drought monitor. Across Montana the drought continues to hold mostly steady. The exception this week is a slight percentage increase in the “exceptional” rating and now covers the NW corner of Gallatin County and Bozeman.