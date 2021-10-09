Cold and wet pattern moving toward SW Montana

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Gallatin, Madison, and Beaverhead counties for areas above 6000 feet from Sunday evening through noon Tuesday. Mountain peaks could pick up between 6”-12” with light accumulation for valleys in the region.

Sunday’s Forecast: A crisp start to the day with clouds moving toward the region during the afternoon. Winds are expected to gust between 10-20 mph as a powerful cold front moves into the area. Scattered showers are expected to develop for the region for the early evening and overnight with scattered snow showers developing in the mountains. Spotty wet snow is expected to move into valleys by Monday morning.

BOZEMAN: High: 59; Low: 29. Gusty wind and clouds move into the area for the afternoon with spotty rain showers developing during the evening with snow by early Monday.

BUTTE: High: 53; Low: 24. Chilly start to the morning with clouds moving in and winds picking up for the afternoon between 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph. Expect a few light showers overnight with light snow possible early on Monday.

DILLON: High: 57; Low: 29 Expect a mix of sun and clouds with spotty rain showers during the evening and transitioning to light snow overnight.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 45; Low: 26. Windy and cool for the afternoon. Highs will stay in the middle 40s with snow picking up during the overnight.