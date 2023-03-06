Cold and some isolated areas of snow through this evening

BOZEMAN – A cold and unsettled pattern will sit over much of the Pacific NW and northern Rockies for several days. Below normal temperatures will continue this week with only a slight improvement by the weekend.

A digging trough of Low-pressure is just off the Washington state coast and will continue to dig southward for several days and eventually migrate inland through the central Rockies. This will produce scattered snow showers and create difficult travel conditions across the western U.S. this week.

This pattern begins to break down over the weekend and by early next week we could see a nice jump in overall temperatures with low to mid 40s possible a week from today.

The atmosphere is slightly unstable this afternoon and evening and scattered bands or squalls will bring areas of isolated brief snow. Not everyone will see snow this afternoon or evening, but the Butte area looks more favorable for snow with accumulations through midnight Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Butte/Blackfoot region from 5 pm to midnight Monday. 1”-4” of additional snow is possible and roads could turn icy.