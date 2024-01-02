Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cold and snow still on track to impact Montana beginning this weekend

JAN2SNOWCAST.png
Posted at 1:40 PM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 15:40:24-05

BOZEMAN – Near normal temperatures for the rest of this week across SW Montana. Beginning this weekend look for a pattern change with colder than normal temperatures and several chances for snow.

A weak disturbance is impacting the Pacific NW Tuesday and could produce some light mountain snow Wednesday into Thursday for SW Montana. This should have a minor impact on travel conditions, however, plan accordingly for icy conditions for higher mountain passes.

There will be a better chance for scattered snow Friday through Sunday and again next week. By the end of next week, there will be light to moderate total accumulations. Plan for wintry travel conditions this weekend and into next week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader