Cold and snow for Mother's Day weekend

BOZEMAN – Typical Spring-like weather conditions this week with a few warm days and a few wet weather days.

Mother’s day weekend look for a pattern change to impact Montana with colder temperatures and wet heavy snow. Mountains and passes will be impacted by this storm with a better chance of slushy snow accumulations but even the lower valley floor could see several inches of Spring snow by Sunday into Monday.

Plan on raw backcountry conditions with cold, wet and windy weather this weekend into early next week.

There is a slight chance for showers Tuesday into Wednesday morning as a weak disturbance passes through the region.

High-pressure should produce a warm and dry day for Thursday into Friday but a strong cold front will begin to move in from the West Saturday. Upper-level Low will dig down into Montana Saturday evening through Sunday producing colder temperatures and snow.

Early forecast models show there is potential for several inches of valley snow by Sunday and some areas could over 4”. Keep in mind that this will likely change and the graphic above is for planning purposes. We will adjust the snow totals throughout the week and should have a better idea on how much snow is possible by Thursday or Friday.

