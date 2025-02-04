Cold and snow continues across Montana with some exceptions

BOZEMAN – An atmospheric river of moisture is producing areas of moderate to heavy snow across western Montana extending into NC Montana. Significant snow and some blowing snow will continue to create extremely dangerous travel conditions between Butte and Missoula and Missoula to Kalispell.

Winter Storm Warnings continue into Wednesday morning at 11 am in the Butte, Anaconda, Deer Lodge areas as well as Missoula to Great Falls. Another 6”-12” or more possible in these areas.

The Winter Storm Warning for Bozeman has been dropped but Warning continue for mountain ranges in Madison and Gallatin Counties through Wednesday evening. Mountains and passes (including Bozeman Pass) could see another 3”-12” of snow Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening.

Arctic air will continue to linger over Montana for the rest of this week, this weekend and most of next week. In fact, as skies clear later this weekend into early next week, morning lows will be well below zero.