Classic Spring snowstorm impacting SW Montana Thursday afternoon

BOZEMAN – A strong Pacific storm is passing through SW Montana Thursday afternoon producing widespread areas of heavy wet snow.

Slush covered roads at pass level could become icy tonight into Friday morning. Lower valleys most of the snow is melting as it hits the pavement, but wet roads could turn icy tonight.

Snow is sticking to non-pavement areas. This is a classic Spring snowstorm with a very high-water content. As the cold front passes through and begins to migrate eastward the heavier snow will diminish.

Friday and Saturday afternoon with a little bit of surface heating look for pop-up snow showers. These pop-up snow showers will be very brief but have the potential to reduce visibility to very low levels so caution if traveling and you run into any of these snow squalls.

Temperatures next week will jump well above normal and most of SW Montana could see lower 60s by Tuesday. Although the warmup will be nice it will be short lived with cooler temperatures and increasing moisture returning again late next week.