Chilly with more rain and snow

BOZEMAN – More rain and snow is in the forecast through Wednesday evening with scattered showers possible Thursday and Friday.

A slow moving trough will continue to produce wrap around bands of moisture with a high probability of moderate to heavy valley rain across Southcentral Montana and possibly extending into SW Montana east of the divide tonight through Wednesday evening.

Higher mountains along and south of I-90 could also see more heavy wet snow especially above 7,000’. In fact, the National Weather Service has issued another Winter Weather Advisory across mountain ranges in Beaverhead, Madison and Gallatin Counties Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Another 4”-8” is possible in the advisory area with even heavier snow over the highest peaks.

A short-live break in the cool wet weather is possible Friday into Saturday but another storm system will bring more rain and mountain snow Sunday through Tuesday of next week.

Keep in mind that May is one of the wettest months of the year on average with most lower valleys in SW Montana seeing around 2” to 3.5” on average for the monthly moisture.