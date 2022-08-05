Chilly Saturday with extreme heat returning by Tuesday

BOZEMAN – A brief cool down started Friday across Montana as a cold front passed through the state and temperatures will remain below normal into Saturday and near normal by Sunday.

Forecast highs Saturday will only reach the 60s and 70s but 80s return Sunday and we will see above normal temperatures beginning Tuesday with some of you reaching mid to upper 90s.

A good fetch of monsoonal moisture will lift into SW Montana Friday night through Saturday night. Forecast models show this to be a little weaker today compared to model runs from Thursday but regardless showers and thunderstorms will impact SW Montana.

Some of you could see more than a tenth of an inch but west of the divide most likely less than a tenth of an inch with possibly above a half an inch around West Yellowstone.

The other concern is lightning and possible new fire starts this weekend and possible hold over lightning ignition fires with the extreme heat returning next week.