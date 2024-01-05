Caution! Active winter weather pattern ahead

BOZEMAN – The first of several cold fronts will pass through Montana Saturday afternoon through Sunday night. This first system will bring light valley snow to SW Montana with a better chance of accumulations over mountain passes.

This system will open the door for colder air to drop into the state as well. Ahead of the next front Tuesday temperatures will get a slight boost but Arctic air will quickly dig in behind this front beginning Wednesday. Another round of valley and mountain snow will impact travel conditions across the state Tuesday into Wednesday.

The coldest, likely below zero, temperatures will arrive late next week into the second weekend of January.

Plan now for harsh winter weather conditions with periods of snow, gusty winds, and colder temperatures this weekend and continuing into the second weekend of January.

There is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY up for far western Montana Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning with snow impacting travel on I-90 from Missoula to Spokane, WA.