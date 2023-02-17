Caution! Active winter weather ahead

BOZEMAN – We are heading into another very active winter weather pattern this weekend and continuing throughout next week.

A NW flow is paving the way for several Pacific storms to pass through producing scattered snow showers and gusty surface winds. The first disturbance will arrive Saturday afternoon with areas of light valley snow and moderate mountain snow.

The pattern will remain unsettled into Sunday with a few areas of snow mostly over mountains and passes.

Monday through Wednesday more warm moist Pacific air will push through producing more snow. Forecast models continue to show a high probability of moderate to heavy snow at times early next week.

Arctic air begins to dive southward reaching northern Montana late Tuesday. As this cold dense air undercuts the lingering warm moist air the potential increases for widespread snow and blowing snow Wednesday.

As the snow ends the Arctic air begins to dig more deeply into the valley floor producing air temperatures between –10 to –30 below zero by Thursday morning. Wind chills will be extremely cold at times late next week.

Plan accordingly for plenty of severe winter weather impacts next week.