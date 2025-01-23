Canadian cold front to bring snow, wind and cold to Montana Friday

BOZEMAN – Another Canadian cold front will pass through Montana from North to South Thursday evening through early Saturday morning.

This storm system will produce widespread snow with light to moderate accumulations for most lower valleys and heavier snow for mountains and mountain passes.

There are Winter Weather Advisories up Thursday evening through Friday evening locally and that means plan on wintry travel conditions with snow covered and icy roads, some localized areas of blowing snow with lower visibility, and turning much colder.

The snow should diminish by Saturday morning and the rest of the weekend will be mostly dry but it will be much colder with morning lows falling below zero again by Sunday morning.

Next week, a warming trend will develop as High-pressure builds back into the region.