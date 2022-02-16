Blowing snow will produce travel hazards tonight into Thursday

BOZEMAN – Hazardous travel conditions continued around 1 pm Wednesday for the Bozeman area with gusty surface winds creating areas of blowing snow and some drifting over roadways. Low visibility is also a hazard.

Montana Department of Transportation at 12:30 pm is reporting “ SEVERE DRIVING CONDITIONS ” around Bozeman.

kbzk

The current snowstorm should diminish overnight but with a dry powdery snow and increasing surface wind gusts there will be more blowing snow and low visibility travel hazards overnight and into Thursday.

The National Weather Service continues a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for SW Montana east of the divide through 5 pm.

kbzk

A weak disturbance will produce mostly mountain snow showers Thursday evening. Minor snow accumulations are possible at pass level Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. The combination of new snow and gusty surface winds will produce areas of blowing snow Thursday.

A warming trend is coming for Friday and Saturday with forecast highs shooting back up into the 40s and a few lower 50s.

This warmup will be noticeably short lived as a punch of Arctic air digs into the state with another round of snow beginning Sunday with much colder temperatures by Monday through Wednesday. Plan now for below zero morning lows next week.