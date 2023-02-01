Blowing snow continues this afternoon

BOZEMAN – Localized gusty surface winds continue to produce areas of blowing snow and difficult travel conditions with lower visibility.

As of 12:30pm severe driving conditions reported by the Montana Department of Transportation on MT 86 from Bozeman to Wilsall. A full road closure also continues for I-90 between Livingston and Big Timber.

kbzk

Wind gusts in these areas are 40 to 60 mph. That is producing areas of blowing snow and reducing visibility.

There is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY up until 2 pm today for the Livingston and Big Timber areas with wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph and blowing snow. We will wait to see if this advisory is extended again or if it will expire this afternoon.

kbzk

High-pressure is building over the Pacific NW creating a west to NW flow aloft over Montana. A weak disturbance is embedded in the NW flow producing areas of mostly mountain snow through this evening.

Temperatures will remain near normal through the weekend into most of next week.