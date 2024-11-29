Blocking High pressure begins this weekend

BOZEMAN – A NW flow aloft will keep temperatures near normal this weekend with a slight chance for a little mountain snow on Saturday.

Beginning Sunday, High-pressure will be building over the western half of the country and should lock the entire region into a stable and quiet atmosphere. The NW flow will be shoved farther eastward and taking the Arctic air along with it bypassing most of Montana.

Temperature forecasts next week are still expected to be above to well above normal across most of Montana with forecast highs around 10+ degrees above seasonal averages.

The warming trend pattern is likely to continue all next week and begin to break down on Sunday December 8th.

Typically, under a strong ridge pattern, valley inversions can strengthen producing worsening air quality and dense valley fog. There are numerous valleys west of the divide that can be susceptible to strong inversions like Butte. Cold pools can develop trapping colder air closer to the surface along with air pollution.