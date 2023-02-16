Big weather changes begin this weekend and continue into next week

BOZEMAN – BIG weather changes are coming soon with a long duration snow event followed by another round of deep cold Arctic air.

Weak High-pressure is sitting over Montana producing a dry and chilly pattern but it’s also helping to improve travel conditions. This ridge pattern will remain over the region through Saturday morning.

Beginning Saturday afternoon, the first in a series of Pacific storms will begin to push into Montana producing increasing snow and at times snow could be heavy through Sunday. A stream of warm moist Pacific air will persist Monday through Wednesday. Heavy wet snow is possible for all mountain ranges and at times there could be short bursts of heavy valley snow.

There is a slight chance of rain to mix snow Monday in the lower valleys

Arctic air will begin to dig southward reaching northern Montana Tuesday evening and dropping through the rest of the state Thursday. This could clash with the warm Pacific air producing widespread snow and blowing snow mid-week.

As the snow ends and skies clear the deep cold Arctic air will produce air temperatures between –10 to –30 below zero by Thursday morning.

The rapid drop in temperature will flash freeze wet roads and produce extremely icy road conditions Wednesday through Friday of next week.

Plan now for harsh winter weather with periods of heavy snow followed by extreme cold across all of Montana.