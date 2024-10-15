BIG pattern change arrives Thursday

BOZEMAN – Near record highs this week will end abruptly as a strong Pacific cold front push through Montana Wednesday night and Thursday.

Ahead of the front Wednesday temperatures will remain very warm with increasing surface wind gusts.

Behind the front temperatures could fall over 40 degrees by Friday afternoon.

There is moisture with this system and snow is back in the forecast especially for mountain ranges across SW Montana. There could be some mixed rain/snow for lower valleys and even brief periods of valley snow that should melt as it hits the ground or shortly afterward.

There are Winter Storm Warnings up for mountain ranges in Madison, Gallatin and Park Counties early Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.

Snow accumulations below 7,000’ including Big Sky could see 4”-6” of snow. Above 7,000’ 6”-14” of snow is possible.

The rest of SW Montana will see periods of light to moderate snow over most mountain ranges with possible travel impacts for higher mountain passes Thursday into Friday morning.

This storm system will exit the region by Friday afternoon and with clear skies look for much colder morning lows with a hard freeze likely for lower valleys.