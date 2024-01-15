Below zero sticking around through Tuesday morning

BOZEMAN – Arctic air will keep us in the deep freeze for 1 more night. Lows Tuesday will once again bottom out between -15° to -30° below zero.

A Pacific storm will begin to enter the picture by Tuesday night and we are hopeful that most of SW Montana will stay above zero by Wednesday morning. This Pacific storm will bring widespread snow to the state Tuesday night through Thursday afternoon.

There are WINTER STORM WATCHES up for snow and travel impacts across western, NW, central and the northern half of SW Montana.

Plan on travel impacts with periods of snow and blowing snow with this next storm system.

The other side effect with the current extreme cold snap is area rivers and smaller streams are heavily iced over and ice jams can produce flooding along those waterways.

The National Weather Service has issued a FLOOD ADVISORY until further notice for the entire stretch of Beaverhead River and Ruby River through Twin Bridges.