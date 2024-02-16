Below zero lows Saturday with snow on Sunday

BOZEMAN – Colder temperatures will grip SW Montana Friday night into Saturday morning as skies clear and fresh snow on the ground we could fall well below zero.

This should be very short-lived as clouds and a SW flow develop Saturday evening keeping most morning lows above zero by Sunday morning.

There will some areas of light snow with a weakening system Sunday afternoon with an inch or two of valley snow.

Next week, temperatures will rise slightly above normal and could reach the lower 40s throughout most of the week.