Beginning to look like the rainy season

BOZEMAN – A fantastic wet weather storm system is sitting over southern Montana Monday afternoon producing widespread mountain snow and valley rain.

Most of the local mountain passes will continue to see periods of snow with a high-water content through this evening and possibly extending into Tuesday morning.

There are Winter Weather Advisories up for higher elevations across SW Montana through midnight Monday including Bozeman Pass.

Winter Storm Warnings are also in effect through noon Tuesday for the Absaroka-Beartooth range with more heavy wet snow impacting the back country.

East of the divide another 0.10” to over a half an inch of additional moisture is possible Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.