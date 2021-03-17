Beautiful weather pattern through Friday

BOZEMAN – Exceptional weather pattern to wrap up the last couple of days of winter. The Spring Equinox begins early Saturday morning and the first full of Spring will be Saturday.

High pressure is producing dry and mild conditions through the end of the week. Forecast highs will remain slightly above normal with a mix of 50s and a few lower 60s Thursday and Friday.

A Pacific cold front will begin to push up against the Montana Idaho state line Friday morning and reaching SW Montana Friday afternoon. This will bring back a few rain or snow showers to the region along with cooler temperatures by the weekend.

